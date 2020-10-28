Man accused of role in Kinnear murder & near hit on Booth denies involvement

Zane Kilian appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with the failed hit on lawyer William Booth at his Higgovale home in April.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of playing a part in the murder of a detective and the attempted killing of a defence attorney has maintained he had nothing to do with the crimes.

On Monday, he was in court in relation to the killing of Anti-Gang Unit officer Charl Kinnear in Bishop Lavis last month.

Kilian now joins five others, already charged in connection with the failed hit on prominent defence attorney, Booth.

Kilian, whose registration as a PI has come into question, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, the unlawful interception of communication and the access or interception of data.

It's alleged he tracked Booth's cellphone.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The matter has been postponed to 10 November. If he applies for bail, the State will oppose bail.”

Kilian is also accused of tracking organised crime detective Charl Kinnear's cellphone up until the day of his murder.

The two cases have not yet been linked.

