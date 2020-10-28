Man arrested for murder of wife in Marina da Gama makes first court appearance

The accused has appointed a Legal Aid representative and the matter has been postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly man has appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court for the premeditated murder of his wife in Marina Da Gama.

The accused was taken into custody earlier this week.

Police arrested 71-year-old William Carter as he was discharged from a Cape Town hospital earlier this week.

The man made his first appearance in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday for the murder of his wife 66-year-old Fran Carter.

The woman was found dead on the kitchen floor of the couple’s Uitsig Road home almost two weeks ago.

She’d been stabbed in the head and back.

Police found the accused lying outside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

At the time, the incident appeared to be a home invasion as the accused reportedly claimed that he and his wife were attacked by two men who had entered their home.

