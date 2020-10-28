Malema: We must never be threatened by apartheid policemen, racists

The EFF leader was speaking outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he and his colleague, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, attended their trial hearing.

RANDBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told his party members not to be threatened by what he called “apartheid policemen”, saying that he would be back in court on Thursday.

They are accused of assaulting VIP protection police officer Johannes Venter at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018.

The pair have pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Hundreds of EFF members camped in the sun outside the court waiting for their commander-in-chief to address them.

#Malemaincourt The EFF leader and his co accused Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are appearing in the Randburg magistrates court, but these are the scenes from outside the court. #Malema KM pic.twitter.com/6qCnX3dzMt EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 28, 2020

But he had to disappoint them.

“We have already pleaded inside, and we are advised by our lawyer to say very few things so that we are not accused of undermining the court. So, we will possibly speak tomorrow inside the court and once we have spoken, we’ll come to meet you here,” he said.

The EFF leader said that he would honour Thursday’s appointment.

"It is an appointment which was arranged by the ANC, we must never be cowards. We must never be threatened by apartheid policemen. We must never be threatened by racists," Malema said.

Malema encouraged his followers to return to court on Thursday for day two of the trial.

