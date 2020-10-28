Malema, Ndlozi pushed me so hard I lost my balance, officer tells court

Colonel Johan Venter is the first witness to take the stand in Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault trial.

RANDBURG - The police officer who has accused Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of assaulting him has told the Randburg Magistrates Court that the EFF leader pushed him out the way at Winnie Madikizela Mandea's funeral while saying he would not be denied access by a white man.

Colonel Johan Venter is the first witness to take the stand in Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault trial.

The men were allegedly denied access to the cemetery where Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest in April 2018, which lead to the confrontation.

The pair have denied any wrongdoing.

Venter has told the court that he had been stationed at the entrance to Madikizela-Mandela’s grave to ensure that only cars with the necessary accreditation were let in.

When questioned by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Michelle Hart, Venter said the vehicle transporting Malema and Ndlozi did not have a visible permit and they arrived after the official procession.



He said that’s why he stopped them.

Venter said the first time he was pushed he did not see who pushed him, but the second time pointing at Malema and Ndlozi, he told the court that it was clearly them.

He was asked how many times he was accused by Malema and Ndlozi.

He said: “In the second push I saw. They pushed me so hard that I lost my balance.”

When asked by the prosecution, Venter insisted that he did not do anything to provoke the accused or retaliate.

