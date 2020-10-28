Malema, Ndlozi back in court for allegedly assaulting officer in 2018

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his colleague Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are expected in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning for their assault case.

They have been charged with common assault, a crime they deny committing.

Last month, Malema and Ndlozi's case was delayed because of the media's application to broadcast court proceedings.

Members of the media were chastised for not bringing their application in time.

Permission was eventually granted by the courts for the media to pre-record proceedings and take pictures of the accused.

On Wednesday, the first witness is expected to take the stand in the pair's pre-trial proceedings.

