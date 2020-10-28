Mabuza denies involvement in criminal activities allegedly committed by Bongo

Deputy President David Mabuza said that he was not aware of any investigation involving him and he would cooperate with law enforcement agencies should he be asked to.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has denied any involvement in the alleged activities of African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo and his co-accused and condemned any attempt to drag his name into the matter.

The accused face 69 charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act for defrauding the Human Settlements Department when Mabuza was premier of Mpumalanga.

They appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Deputy President David Mabuza’s spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said that the alleged illegal activities happened during his tenure but he had no knowledge of them.

"He would like to categorically deny any involvement and condemn any attempt to drag his name in any form or capacity into the criminal conduct under investigation."

Mabuza said that he is ready to assist should he be required to.

"The deputy president does, however, welcome the progress made in the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into the Mpumalanga Human Settlements land procurement issue.

"The deputy president appeals to the public to allow the law to take its course without hindrance and should extend their support to our law enforcement agencies in carrying out their work by providing them with any evidential information that they might be aware of in order to expedite the investigation process."

Mabuza said that he was fully behind the fight against corruption as the country embarked on the road to recovery.

