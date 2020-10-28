Haunted - Do you dare to hear our scariest ghost stories?

Do you dare to listen to our scariest, real-life accounts of ghosts? We've visited some of Gauteng's most haunted properties to get to know the resident ghosts and the people who look after them.

Every town in the world has its ghost stories. But what makes these other-world beings come alive for some and not for others? In this four-part podcast, we take you to locations across Gauteng that have reports of ghost sightings and other experiences with the supernatural. We spoke to people who say they have had contact with the other side, and tell us what they heard, saw and felt - while they were meant to be alone. These anecdotes can give even the most seasoned storytellers goosebumps. This is Haunted.

EPISODE ONE: HEIDELBERG JAIL

The old prison wasn't always a prison. In the 1800s, part of it was a hospital. With so many people having passed away there, perhaps not everyone has left…

