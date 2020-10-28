GP govt to discuss failed attempt to appeal reinstated Tshwane Council

The party had approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) wanting to overturn the decision to restore the council, which had been dissolved and replaced by an administrator.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it would hold an ordinary executive council meeting on Wednesday to consider its failed attempt to appeal the reinstatement of the Tshwane Municipality's council.

The SCA ruled it was unlawful for the provincial government to place the metro under an unelected administrator who was accountable to another sphere of government because it undermined voters.

The provincial government said it would only share its plans on its next move after Wednesday’s meeting.

The Democratic Alliance, which filed the court application that set aside the provincial government's decision, said the judgment was historic as its leader John Steenhuisen explained: “We and our team in Tshwane are ready to get working, serving with residents of the city with clean, efficient and innovative government under the DA’s banner. I want to urge all resident of Tshwane and each and every South African across the country to note that these sorts of power grabs will only continue should metros and municipalities remain governed by a coalition government, which the ANC holds large shares of the boat.”

The SCA affirmed that the Gauteng executive council failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm if the judgment of the Pretoria High Court reviewing the dissolution is set aside.

