EWN Weather Watch: Fine, hot day for Gauteng, WC set for some rain

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - A fine hot day is expected for most of the country. The Western Cape can expect some scattered showers, while thundershowers are expected in the north-western parts of the Northern Cape.

GAUTENG

Another hot day is expected over Gauteng on Thursday with the mercury expected to settle in the low to mid-30s. Some cloud cover is also expected for most of the province. Johannesburg will see a high of 31°C, Pretoria a high of 34°C and Hammanskraal will top out at 35°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 29.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/m7Rp0Zbn35 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Scattered showers are predicted for some parts of the province. Mild to warm temperatures are expected to prevail over most of the Western Cape. The Mother City can expect a grey, windy day, with a high of 18°C. George and Worcester will both see some scattered showers and highs of 20°C while Beaufort West will see a partly cloudy high of 26°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 29.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/dCcZodo3XE SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

A hot, sunny Thursday will prevail over most of KZN. Durban will see a high of 30°C, with a moderate north-easterly wind. Richard's Bay sees a high of 33°C and Newcastle a scorching 34°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 29.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/XAUOjttb5Y SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2020

