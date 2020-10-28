Emalahleni’s R4bn Eskom debt increased by land invasions, MPs told

On Tuesday, National Council of Provinces members met with officials from the municipality, provincial Treasury and Cooperative Governance Department.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have been told of land invasions in the Emalahleni area, which have led to an increase in the local municipality's debt to Eskom which stands at more than R4 billion due to illegal electricity connections.

On Tuesday, National Council of Provinces members met with officials from the municipality, provincial Treasury and Cooperative Governance Department.

The financial status of the local government, land grabs and the escalating Eskom debt were highlighted at the gathering.

MPs raised concerns the municipality's been relying too heavily on consultants adding they are expensive - and don't help with financial recovery plans.

