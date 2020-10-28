At least 1 person wounded in East Rand shootings

JOHANNESBURG - There have been at least two shootings on the East Rand.

It has emerged that a security guard was wounded while disturbing robbers trying to steal a vehicle.

The incident happened at the Key West Shopping Centre in Bedfordview.

In the second incident, a number of shots were fired at a vehicle on the Linksfield bridge.

No one was injured and police are investigating.

