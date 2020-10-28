ANC in KZN fires Umdoni Municipality mayor & chief whip amid poor leadership

The ANC said Councillor Thabani Dube presided over a divided council and failed to act against municipal officials who illegally took money from the municipality.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has fired the mayor of the Umdoni Local Municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) south coast.

The ANC on Wednesday said Councillor Thabani Dube had presided over a divided council and failed to act against municipal officials who had illegally taken money from the municipality.

The party’s Chief Whip in that municipality, Bonginkosi Mngadi, has also been axed.

While many South Africans had to take salary cuts and others lost their jobs during COVID-19, officials in the Umdoni Municipality decided to pay themselves so-called "danger allowances" using public funds.

ANC KZN Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said this took place under the poor leadership of Dube as mayor and Mngadi as the chief whip.

“When we say to the leadership of council that they’ve got to take action on these issues, we must have a sense and evidence that you are taking action against the people who are involved. The people who are involved in the administration, led by the municipality manager and chief whip – those are senior members in that municipality. We did not get substantive that actions were being taken and their explanations were not convincing.”

Ntuli called on their new deployees to the municipality to ensure unity among councillors, speed up service delivery and implement strong measures against corrupt officials.

