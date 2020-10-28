4 children hospitalised after near-drowning incident at Herolds Bay

Paramedics responded to the incident and found teachers providing first aid to two girls and two boys.

CAPE TOWN - Four children on Wednesday were hospitalised in Herolds Bay in the southern Cape following a near-drowning incident.

They are between the ages of 10 and 14-years-old.

“Medics assessed the two girls and two boys, aged between 10 and 14, and found that one had sustained moderate injuries while the three others had sustained minor injuries,” ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

“The children were treated and thereafter transported to George Provincial Hospital for further assessment. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.”

