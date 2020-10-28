3 of 4 suspects accused of killing Tulbagh doctor to apply for bail next week

Aden Abels, Justin Adonis, Andre Gouws and Desire Goeieman are accused of killing 58-year-old Roelof Botha in June.

CAPE TOWN - Four people charged with the murder of a Tulbagh doctor have appeared in the local magistrates court.

Botha's body was found along Schalkenbosch Road after he visited a zebra camp on his farm.

He suffered multiple stab wounds, apparently inflicted using sheep shears.

Goeieman turned 18-years-old on Wednesday and because she was a minor, could not be named at previous court appearances.

The matter has been postponed to next week for a bail application for three of the accused.

