2 men arrested in connection with triple murder in Delft

Three men were gunned down in a shack on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested in connection with a triple murder in Delft.



Three men were gunned down in a shack on Tuesday.

The pair was taken into custody on Tuesday night.

It's believed the five men had had a fight over alcohol the previous day, which led to Tuesday's shooting.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “Two suspects, aged 25 and 29, are expected to appear in the Belville Magistrates Court on Thursday following their arrest on Tuesday evening for the murder of three men in Delft south.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.