2 Gauteng SAPS station commanders arrested in connection with alleged fraud

CAPE TOWN - Two Gauteng police station commanders arrested in connection with alleged corruption and gun licence fraud are set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The arrests come three years after investigations were first launched.

The two brigadiers were apprehended on Tuesday during an intelligence-driven operation involving the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit.

The Office of the National Police Commissioner said it emerged in November 2017 that security companies in the Western Cape were involved in extortion.

Officers said this crime related to firearm applications that were made in the Gauteng.

In January 2018, it emerged several people, some of whom are family and friends, obtained their competency and licences to possess a firearm in an alleged fraudulent manner.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the probe has revealed these applications were mostly made at the Edenvale, Norwood and Kempton Park police stations.

“Information was received that applicants would go to a gun shop in Kempton Park where they would do a proficiency test for competency to possess firearms and ammunition.”

Twenty-eight people have so far been arrested in connection with these cases, 17 of them are police officers.

