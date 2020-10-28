2 Gauteng police brigadiers arrested for corruption and fraud due in court

The arrests come three years after investigations into these crimes were first set in motion.

CAPE TOWN - Two Gauteng station commanders arrested in connection with alleged corruption and gun licence fraud are set to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The two brigadiers were apprehended during an intelligence-driven collaboration between the national anti-corruption unit and Western Cape anti-gang unit members on Tuesday.

The office of the national police commissioner said that it had emerged in November 2017 that security companies in the Western Cape were involved in extortion.

Officers said that this crime related to firearm applications that were made in the Gauteng.

In January 2018, it emerged that several people - some of whom are family and friends - obtained their competency and licences to possess a firearm in an alleged fraudulent manner.

National police spokesperson, Vish Naidoo, said that the probe had revealed these applications were mostly made at the Edenvale, Norwood, and Kempton Park police stations.

Twenty-eight people had so far been arrested in connection with these cases, 17 of them were police officers.

