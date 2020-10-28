11 suspects, including MP Bongo expected in court over corruption allegations

It’s understood current and former government officials in Mpumalanga will be among those in the dock.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven suspects including former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo are expected to appear in court on Wednesday over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

The case relates to a dubious land deal totalling almost R124 million, dating as far back as 2011.

Two farms, which were sold for far more than their market value are at the centre of this case, placing yet another cloud of controversy over Bongo.

The MP confirmed to Eyewitness News that he would be in the dock - this as deliberations over his political future take place in the corridors of the African National Congress (ANC)’s Luthuli House headquarters.

Bongo is one of the members facing corruption allegations and is being asked to consider stepping aside as an example of the ANC’s commitment to fighting corruption.

The police’s Philani Nkwalase said the matter emanates from a complaint made in 2012 and dealt with the inflated prices of the two farms.

“These farms were actually sold way above their market value.”

