Zane Kilian now sixth suspect in failed hit on defence attorney Booth

Kilian, who was arrested for the assassination of police detective Charl Kinnear last month, now faces more charges relating to the failed hit on William Booth.

CAPE TOWN - Zane Kilian was on Tuesday added as the sixth accused in the attempted murder of a well-known Cape Town defence attorney.

He appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

#ZaneKilian has made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court this morning @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/gV4mk32daI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2020

At least 10 heavily armed Anti-Gang Unit members ushered Kilian into the dock.

Kilian, whose hands were cuffed in front of his body, wore a black hoodie and black-rimmed glasses.

Kilian has been charged with attempted murder, a gang-related offence, conspiracy to commit murder and with the unlawful interception of communication.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said: “The matter has been postponed to 10 November; if he applies for bail, the State will oppose the bail against him.”

The defence has requested the charges be consolidated for a bail hearing to proceed in one sitting on 27 November.

