Wolseley murder suspect likely to face more charges - NPA

The 32-year-old resident of the Pine Valley informal settlement was arrested after he was spotted dragging a woman's body on Saturday. Later, two other bodies were discovered in shallow graves.

CAPE TOWN - A man who allegedly killed several people in the rural town of Wolseley in the Western Cape has appeared in court.

Siyamnkela Sobambela has been charged with three counts of murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that more charges were likely to be added as the investigation continued.

His case has been postponed to 9 December and he remains in custody.

