With hot summer looming, DWS urges South Africans to use water sparingly

The call comes amid rising temperature's leading to higher water usage across the country.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water & Sanitation has reiterated its call to residents to use water sparingly.

The call comes amid rising temperature's leading to higher water usage.

The main storage dams of the Western Cape water supply system are at a combined 99% this week.

The Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the province, is currently at just over 100% capacity, a notable increase compared to about 73% at the same time last year.

The department's Sputnik Ratau: "As the winter rainfall season has come and gone for the western part of the Western Cape, we have begun to see a tapering off of rain as well as the balancing out of dam levels in that part of the Western Cape, that is why week-on-week we have seen the dam levels in the Western Cape water supply system start to stabilise."

Ratau said that they were still, however, concerned about the water situation in the eastern parts of the province, the Central and Little Karoo, adding this region had received inadequate rains for the last four rainy seasons.

"While all of this is happening, we want to implore the water users to continue their water demand management and water-saving efforts because we cannot be complacent, we cannot take it for granted that we will be able to get through the hot summer months."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.