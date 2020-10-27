UPDATE: We didn’t do it - 5 Meyiwa murder-accused refuse to step into dock

Police have finally made a breakthrough, six years after the soccer player was shot dead in Vosloorus.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The five men arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder on Tuesday refused to step inside the dock.

They were led into the courtroom but refused to comply, arguing they did not commit the crime and police were using them to protect those actually responsible for killing Meyiwa.

Police on Monday announced that they had finally made a breakthrough - six years after the soccer player was shot dead in Vosloorus.

Police top brass are confident they have a solid case against the five suspects who were arrested on Monday.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said the person who pulled the trigger had been linked to the murder through forensic and ballistic evidence.

“One of them is suspected of having pulled the trigger in the case. Secondly, this case is backed up by forensic evidence.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the long-awaited arrests would hopefully help bring some closure to the Meyiwa family.

“We remain confident that these arrests are the start of bringing closure to Senzo Meyiwa’s family, friends as well as millions of South Africans.”

Frustrated that for years no arrests had been made, the family turned to lobby group AfriForum's private prosecution unit to also probe the killing.

The unit claims Meyiwa's murder was not a robbery gone wrong but a hit.

AfriForum's Advocate Gerrie Nel is confident the person who pulled the trigger and killed Meyiwa will be among the group of five suspects due in the dock in Boksburg on Tuesday morning.

He believes the police have a strong case: “When they appear today in court, lots of people will understand it more, lots of people will agree with us that we are dealing with a hit and hope that more people will put pressure on the South African Police Service and National Prosecuting Authority to address the mastermind.”

Meanwhile, outside the court, soccer fans have gathered and are remembering Meyiwa through song.

