WC Finance MEC hoping for positive news from MTBPS

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that his department would be paying close attention to the tabling of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday in which Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was likely to make key announcements that would impact on the provincial budget in the Western Cape.

Maynier said that he hoped there would be positive news in the form of a financial commitment to boost investment in infrastructure and upscale public employment programmes as this would promote economic growth, create jobs and provide immediate relief to struggling families.

"However, our biggest fear is that provincial budgets will be cut to bail out failing state-owned enterprises, like SAA, which in the end will compromise critical front-line service delivery, especially in education and health in the Western Cape."

Mboweni will take to the podium against the backdrop of an already struggling economy further battered by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

