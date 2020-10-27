Tracking company warns of syndicate operating car theft scam

Tracker said that clients were being contacted by scammers pretending to work for the company and other car tracking companies.

JOHANNESBURG - Vehicle tracking company Tracker has alerted clients to a syndicate operating a car theft scam across South Africa.

Tracker said that clients were being contacted by scammers pretending to work for the company and other car tracking companies, who told clients that there was something wrong with their tracking device and that they needed to come out to repair or replace the device.

"Once on site, the perpetrators will claim that they need to test the device by taking the car for a test drive or they will say that they can’t finalise the repairs on-site and need to take the vehicle back to the fitment centre," Tracker said.

The company said that clients could safeguard against this by asking the caller to take them through the Tracker security verification questions associated with their account in order to verify the legitimacy of the call. If they are unable to do so, advise them that you will need to contact someone at Tracker to verify their claim.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.