Simply not true that SA is moving back to lockdown level 3 - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africans should not be alarmist about lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed rumours of a pending return to lockdown level three.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday on COVID-19 and government’s fight against corruption.

His response followed a number of incidents of businesses and members of the public not adhering to regulations.

Responding to a question about lockdown rumours doing the rounds, Ramaphosa said he still remained concerned about public behaviour.

"What we now need to do in light of what we are going through, I don't want to be alarmist and I don't want our people to be alarmed with the rumours such we are going to level three, that is simply not true and I want to assure everyone that that is not true."

Ramaphosa told the NCOP that he would make an announcement on regulations when the need arose.

"If it ever gets there, I will be the one to advise the nation where we are and where we are going to, so now all we need to do is adhere to our preventative measures and wear your masks."

WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in NCOP

