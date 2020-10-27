Senzo Meyiwa’s family believe his murder may have been premeditated

They held a closed meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele at their Umlazi home on Monday night.

DURBAN - The family of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa said they believe the goalkeeper's killing may have been premeditated.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus six years ago.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Meyiwa.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court Tuesday.

Meyiwa family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said Cele updated them on new developments on the case.

“He has informed us that it was probably a well-organised crime and said there are going to be more people who will be brought to book after the first bunch of people have already been identified.”

Meyiwa added they believed the minister was on the right track on the matter and they would give him space to ensure that he realises justice on behalf of the family."

