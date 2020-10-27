Senzo Meyiwa's brother pleased court process in murder case finally under way

Five men alleged to be behind the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's killing appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The brother of Senzo Meyiwa said that the criminal history of the men accused of killing the footballer showed that they were heartless and had been used by evil spirits.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mothobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphosa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli have been charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery for the 2014 incident.

It has been six years since the Meyiwa family said goodbye to their son and the nation's beloved goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Today, the family got a step closer towards seeing justice for his murder.

His brother, Sifiso, said that he was pleased that the court process had finally begun.

"It has been said that these people were sent to kill my brother, we want to know who sent them. The police say that these men are behind the killing. I do not think they would arrest the wrong people."

Meanwhile, Advocate Gerrie Nel of AfriForum's private prosecution unit, which has worked on the prosecution in this case, said that the brief they got was different to what was divulged in court.

"We're now dealing with an internal misunderstanding in the police. I think we should all work together to make sure that justice is done. We've waited six years for this. We cannot allow this to continue any further."

Nel said that he was confident that more information on this case would surface in the run-up to the next court appearance next month.

