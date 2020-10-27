Safety MEC Fritz calls on WC residents to report illegal liquor vendors

Between 27 March and the end of last week, the Western Cape Liquor Authority had investigated 196 incidents of liquor vendors reportedly contravening the National Disaster Management Act’s regulations and the Western Cape Liquor Act.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Tuesday called on residents to report liquor vendors operating outside of the law.

Between 27 March and the end of last week, the Western Cape Liquor Authority had investigated 196 incidents of liquor vendors reportedly contravening the National Disaster Management Act’s regulations and the Western Cape Liquor Act.

Forty-nine licences were suspended and after return hearings took place, one licence was revoked and only two suspensions lifted.

Fritz’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Sixty-five COVID-19 related to Section 20 matters were forwarded to the Liquor Licencing Tribunal of which one licence was revoked, five applications were dismissed, while in three matters licensees were issued with stricter conditions.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.