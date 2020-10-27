SA’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 19k mark
The health ministry recorded 40 more deaths over the past day - pushing that number to 19 008.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus death toll has now passed the 19,000 mark.
The health ministry recorded 40 more deaths over the past day - pushing that number to 19 008.
Additionally, 891 new infections were detected - it brings the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to over 716,000.
The recovery rate has slipped back to 90 percent - with over 646,000 people having recuperated so far.
26 October 2020 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronavirusSA pic.twitter.com/Dhkq8IzTdU— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 26, 2020