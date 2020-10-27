SA has more ethical public servants than corrupt officials, says Mchunu

The COVID-19 pandemic has given corrupt officials an opportunity to loot money meant to help citizens through the health crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the dismal state of governance in the country, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu on Tuesday said South Africa had more principled and ethical public servants than corrupt officials.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given corrupt officials an opportunity to loot money meant to help citizens through the health crisis.

There are several investigations under way into the shocking mismanagement of personal protective equipment tenders.

And the latest auditor general's report points to the state of disarray municipalities are in - with 91% of them not complying with legislation.

Mchunu conceded this was worrying: “If you don’t comply with this and that, like supply chain management, you don’t comply with appointments of people who get recruited. Then that becomes a problem and more of a point of lack of good governance that should worry all of us.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.