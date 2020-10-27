20°C / 22°C
Ramaphosa: We must affirm the importance of preserving our heritage

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday revealed the bronze statue of Oliver Tambo which stands nine metres tall in the outside arena of the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park.

The unveiling of the new statue of Oliver Tambo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
The unveiling of the new statue of Oliver Tambo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said that it was important that the country commemorated great leaders like Oliver Tambo and preserved his legacy.

Tambo would have turned 103 on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa revealed the bronze statue which stands nine metres tall in the outside arena of the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park.

The statue, with his hand stretched out in front of him, holds the freedom charter with the African National Congress (ANC) logo engraved on its blazer.

Ramaphosa said that he was pleased to see a project which had been planned for a long time finally being unveiled.

“In erecting this statue, we affirm the importance of preserving our heritage for the benefit of future generations. But we are also telling the world we have not forgotten our heroes,” the president said.

“We remember them, we want their stories known and we want their lives to inspire and encourage us as we strive together for a better world.”

