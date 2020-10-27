Ramaphosa unveils 9-metre statue of OR Tambo

The statue shows Tambo with his hand stretched out in front of him holding a book which resembles that of the freedom charter.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday unveiled a nine-metre statue of OR Tambo in Kempton Park saying it symbolised freedom and a united nation moving forward in the development the struggle hero wanted to see.

Tuesday would have marked his 103rd birthday.

Honored: President , O.R. TAMBO!



Joining freedom lovers in Celebrating a formidable leader, a freedom fighter and one of our founding fathers of our democracy with an unveiling of his Stature



Long Live the spirit of Tambo !! pic.twitter.com/2Uf5eYxCaG Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 27, 2020

Ramaphosa said Tambo was the architect of South Africa's freedom.

“It is, therefore, most fitting that this statue that we’ve erected here at the airport that is named after him is going to be a gateway to the continent and to the world. As people who come to visit our country, taking their first steps on South African soil, they will see this magnificent bronze statue, gleaming in the South African sunlight.”

