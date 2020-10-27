1 Meyiwa murder-accused contacted Kelly Khumalo: Leaked NPA doc

Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 while visiting the home of girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

JOHANNESBURG – An internal document released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to reporters who were in court on Tuesday revealed details in relation to the five suspects arrested for the murder of soccer player Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 while visiting the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

Some of the details in the investigation document included pointing-outs by accused one, which fit in with the facts of the case.

Additionally, the NPA wanted an explanation as to why EMPD officials transported the five accused suspects for confession and not the South African Police Service.

The charge sheet also reveals that accused number five communicated telephonically with Khumalo and that it was mentioned that there was a lender who gave Khumalo money to “ostensibly pay hitmen and that this lender was pestering her for the repayment of this loan”.

Meyiwa’s murder case has been postponed to 27 November.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Meyiwa’s brother, Senzo, said he was happy that they finally were getting somewhere with the case: “We are happy that the case is now in court - it means that the work is finally starting but a lot still needs to be done. If they were sent, we want to know why.”

SUSPECTS SAY THEY ARE INNOCENT

The five men arrested in connection with Meyiwa's murder earlier on Tuesday refused to step inside the dock.

They were led into the courtroom but refused to comply, arguing they did not commit the crime and police were using them to protect those actually responsible for killing Meyiwa.

One of the suspects claimed they were arrested back in August while another told the court they wanted the media present to capture what he called the thuggery in this murder case.

Accused number four said he didn’t see the need for a lawyer because he didn't kill the Bafana captain.

The suspects have been named as Muzikawukhulelwa S’themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphosa, Sifokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

Police on Monday announced that they had finally made a breakthrough six years after the soccer player was shot dead in Vosloorus.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.