NDPP considering whether to appeal Regiment assets judgment

JOHANNESBURG - The National Directorate of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) on Tuesday said it was considering whether to appeal a judgment regarding Regiments Capital where assets now needed to be returned.

Regiments has been implicated at the state capture commission in irregular deals worth billions of rand.

The High Court in Johannesburg discharged a provisional restraint order that had been granted last year against the Regiments companies.

The order involved the company's directors, their respective family trusts, and other entities with assets valued at R1.1 billion being confiscated.

But the High Court has ruled that the assets must be returned with its judgment centering on two documents, which the NDPP had argued were not relevant.

These involve a court order in 2019, detailing whose assets should be dealt with; and a settlement agreement between Transnet and regiments.

Investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said: “The NDPP’s deponent is forced to make a call which documents material and should be before the court. In the present case, the founding papers were already in access of 1,400 pages where the net for materiality’s pose a real danger of overwhelming the judicial judge who has mere days to consider the justification.”

