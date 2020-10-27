Mozambican man handed 22 years for human trafficking, rape, kidnapping teen

While walking to school in 2017, the teen was taken to convicted trafficker Angelo Mulambo under the pretence that she would secure a babysitting job.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mozambican man was on Tuesday sentenced to 22 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court for human trafficking, rape and kidnapping involving a 14-year-old girl.

While walking to school in 2017, the teen was taken to convicted trafficker Angelo Mulambo, 30, under the pretence that she would secure a babysitting job.

Mulambo then brought the teen to South Africa illegally to stay in a shack in Mamelodi - east of Pretoria - where she was raped twice.

She later managed to escape and neighbours helped her call the police, who arrested him and held him in custody since.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana said, “Advocate Andrew Mphaga said human trafficking was an international problem, therefore it was in the interests of society to have a peaceful community – free of sexual offences and human trafficking. The minor was kept at the Thuthuzela Care Centre until she was reconciled with her family in December 2019.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.