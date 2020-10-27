Makhubo ‘commits’ to responding to concerns raise by Maile about his governance

Maile penned a formal letter to the mayor on Monday regarding allegations levelled against his running of the city.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Tuesday committed to responding to concerns raised by Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile within the next seven days.

In it, Maile sought clarity on issues including failure to pass budget, the city’s inability to compile a budget that makes provision for COVID-19 deviations, the irregular appointment of senior managers, and COVID-19 procurement-related corruption.

In acknowledging the MEC’s enquiry, Makhubo claimed this is an attempt by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to subvert democratic and legislated processes in the city.

His spokesperson Mlimendlela Ndamase said: “This includes a deliberate attempt that has been made on a number of occasions to deliberately collapse the Council of Johannesburg and to prevent it from executing its responsibilities as required by the residents of Johannesburg.”

