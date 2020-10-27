KZN ANC still deciding on Zandile Gumede’s fate after her PIC appearance

Gumede is among 10 members in KZN facing criminal charges who were asked to step aside from their positions following a decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said that it was still deciding on the fate of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, following her appearance before the party’s provincial integrity commission (PIC).

However, speculation was rife that she could return to her position after a senior official facing criminal charges was allowed to return to work.

The ANC PIC was still finalising its reports into Gumede and eight others.

But ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that the commission had found corruption-accused ANC deputy provincial chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu to have shown remorse and therefore allowed him to resume his duties.

“Comrade Mabuyakhulu was very cooperative, candid, and frank with the integrity commission when he responded to their questions,” he said.

Ntuli denied claims that Mabuyakhulu’s return meant that Gumede would also resume her duties if she was found to have also shown remorse.

For now, Gumede will continue to earn a salary funded by taxpayers while remaining at home as the ANC deliberates her political future.

