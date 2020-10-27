Kinnear's murder accused Kilian back in court over failed hit on Booth

Zane Kilian was in a Bellville court on Monday for his alleged role the shooting of Kinnear outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of tracking murdered detective Charl Kinnear is back in court on Tuesday in connection with a failed hit on defence attorney William Booth.

Zane Kilian was in a Bellville court on Monday for his alleged role the shooting of Kinnear outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

- READ: Kinnear murder accused Kilian a suspect in attempted hit on William Booth

On Tuesday, he's in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on a charge of conspiracy to murder in connection with an attack on Booth at his Higgovale home in April.

Kilian allegedly tracked detective Kinnear’s cellphone up until the day of his murder.

It’s understood the new charge relates to allegations that Kilian also tracked criminal defence attorney Booth’s cellphone before the attempt on his life.

Kilian’s lawyer Eric Breyer maintains his client was not involved in any of the crimes he’s implicated in.

“I don’t know the number of the pings, we haven’t been given a copy of the pings but there are over thousands over a year period. So, your name, my name could appear on the ping list so I would resume there could be more charges.”

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had also brought a fraud charge against Kilian.

“(It's) relating to that certificate which is submitted of him being a private investigator.”

- ALSO READ: Kinnear murder accused Kilian may not be a registered PI - NPA

It has come to light Kilian is not registered as a PI with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority as outlined in those documents.



His bail application will be heard on 27 November.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.