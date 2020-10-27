Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku back at work after Gauteng ANC clears her in PPE matter

Masuku returned to work after having been cleared by the ANC’s own processes while her husband has lodged court processes against the SIU over a report it submitted which led to his axing.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayoral committee member, Loyiso Masuku, has officially returned to work.

This after the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng asked Mayor Geoff Makhubo to place her on extended leave in July while it internally investigated claims linking the MMC, her husband, former Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko to corruption claims in the awarding of personal protective equipment.

The MEC’s department had awarded Diko’s husband a multi-million rand tender to procure COVID-19 resources.

Masuku returned to work after having been cleared by the ANC’s own processes while her husband has lodged court processes against the SIU over a report it submitted which led to his axing.

Loyiso Masuku said that she had no worries about the ANC’s processes.

"If I had for whatever reason refused to cooperate and not allowed the process, perhaps it would have been perceived differently, so I was comfortable to allow the process to take its natural course for as long as it needed to be done."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.