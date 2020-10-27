Is there a serial killer stalking Wolseley?

Three bodies were discovered at the weekend in a local informal settlement in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - It is still unclear whether a man arrested for the murder of a Wolseley woman is linked to two other bodies found in the town.

Three bodies were discovered in a local informal settlement at the weekend.



Police on Monday said the suspect was spotted dragging the body of a woman identified as Bernadine Frans on Saturday night.

The next day, police were called out to a field and found two more bodies buried in shallow graves.

Community leader Sofia Thomas said the community was in shock.

“The community is very unhappy. The whole community went to the place where Bernie was murdered. That same guy isn’t a guy from Wolseley – he is a guy we didn’t know.”

She added, “This guy – he mustn’t get bail. There are a lot of children who stay in Pine Valley so we think the children’s lives and everybody’s lives is in danger. Everyone is saying it looks like he is a (serial) killer. He was laughing when he (sat) in the (police) van and he was waving to the community.”

On Monday, Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata visited the scene and met with the station management.

The police's Novela Potelwa said, “The purpose of the visit was to get an in depth understanding of what happened as well as a sequence of events. She was briefed by the station management, including management from the Worcester police cluster on the investigation and on the progress that has been made.”

Detectives are said to be trying to determine if the suspect could be linked to the two other bodies - one of which was confirmed to be a woman.

The suspect has been charged with murder a count he will appear in court today.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.