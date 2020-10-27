Here’s the Bafana Bafana squad to face Sao Tome

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune headlines returnees in the 25-man squad as he last featured for the national team in 2018 in a game against Nigeria.

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki brought back veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Bongani Zungu and forward Bradley Grobler for the November back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying Group C matches against Sao Tome e Principe.

The first clash will take place on 13 November in Sao Tome before the second clash is scheduled for three days later.

Ntseki has kept faith in the bulk of players he used in the 1-1 draw against Namibia and the 2-1 defeat to Zambia.

The coach said he looked at players with the right attitude and are self-motivated to deliver.

‘’The back-to-back Sao Tome games are crucial in our quest to qualify for Cameroon AFCON tournament and I am confident that this blend of youth and experience will do the job,” Ntseki said.

Bafana currently sit second in Group C after losing to group leaders Ghana and a 1-0 win over Sudan.

THE BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen William (Supersport United FC), Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders: Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

