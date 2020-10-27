‘He is innocent,’ - Bushiri’s supporters believe he will be set free

The self-proclaimed prophet, his wife Mary and their co-accused have been applying for bail at the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

PRETORIA - Congregants from the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church on Monday maintained that their leader Shepherd Bushiri has done nothing wrong and that he would be set free.

The Bushiris and their three co-accused were arrested last week and face charges, including fraud and money laundering, involving R102 million.

Hundreds of Bushiri congregants have been supporting him since the bail application began last Friday.

Some came from as far as Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town.

One congregant gave his full support: “He is innocent, everything that is happening right now, it is God who is going to lift him up after this.”

Another said Bushiri should be left alone to do God’s work: “We need our mother, we need our father and we are here.”

The Bushiris will return to the dock on Friday for the continuation of their bail application.

