Gauteng's Mamabolo aims to clean up transport sector with smart mobility plan

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that technology should also play a significant role in modernising public transport systems, including taxis.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched a "smart mobility plan" with the aim of boosting the economy through this sector over the next 10 years.

Mamabolo said that technology should also play a significant role in modernising public transport systems, including taxis.

He said that this could, however, not be done without partnerships with the private sector.

Mamabolo said that he wanted to clean up the transport sector and make it more convenient for road users.

"The first step to take in transforming and modernising the taxi industry is to remove the gun from the taxi industry to make sure that the use of the gun in resolving conflict is critical in modernising the taxi industry making it smart and make sure that can participate in the economic value chain of the automotive sector."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.