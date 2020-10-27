GALLERY: These are the 5 men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa

Xanderleigh Dookey | Five suspects - Khulela Themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Chris Mncube, Mthokoziseni Zifozonke Mapisa and Sifiso Ntuli - appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2020 charged with the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa. The suspects refused to stand in the dock, saying they were innocent and would not answer for a crime they did not commit. We therefore cannot identify each suspect individually.