EWN Weather Watch: Hot day on the cards for Gauteng, cooler day for WC

Your Wednesday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - The central and northern parts of the country are set for another blisteringly hot day while the southern and south-western coastal regions can expect much cooler weather on Wednesday.

GAUTENG

Another hot day is set for Gauteng with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Some cloud cover is expected, along with a fresh south-easterly wind. Johannesburg can expect a high of 32°C, Pretoria 34°C and Hammanskraal 36°C.

WESTERN CAPE

A cooler day is forecast for much of the Western Cape, with plenty of cloud cover in the western and south-western parts of the province. Cape Town is set for a partly cloudy day and a high of 19°C. A moderate south-easterly wind is also expected to blow across the city. George is set for a high of 22°C, Worcester 26°C, Vredendal 24°C and Beaufort West a blistering 34°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A hot day is expected across much of the province with thundershowers forecast for the northern regions. Durban is set for a 28°C high, Richard's Bay 30°C and Newcastle 32°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

