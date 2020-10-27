Eskom deliberately cuts power to Soweto, The Vaal

Residents could expect the so called "load reduction" to end at 9am.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom deliberately cut power to thousands of people in Soweto and the Vaal on Tuesday morning.

The power utility pulled the plug at 5am, saying it was trying to prevent network overloading in high density areas of Gauteng.

Eskom also called on people to report meter bypasses, illegal connections and infrastructure vandalism in their communities.

