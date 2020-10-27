EFF heads to SAHRC after farm attack protesters flaunt apartheid flag

Protesters took their frustrations to Parliament on Sunday to call on government to bring an end to farm attacks.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape said it would approach the police and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday following the display of the old South African flag at a recent protest.

However, the EFF said the appearance of the apartheid era flag undermines the law and the injustices suffered in the past.

The EFF said those who displayed flags representing the apartheid-era should be held to an account.

The party is also calling for the arrest of the protest organiser and Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer who addressed the crowd.

The EFF's Wandile Kasibe said they would lay a formal complaint with police on Tuesday, and also turn to the SAHRC.

“The court of this country has now outlawed the usage of such an extremely racist symbol and anyone found to be using such a symbol has committed a criminal offence.”

The MEC has told Eyewitness News he did not see the flags on Sunday and would not be intimidated by the EFF, who he said incited violence.

One of the protest organisers Valerie Byliefeld has condemned the display of the flags, saying it's not what they stand for.

“The very same person who should be arrested here is Mr Melama for inciting these murders on the farmers of South Africa.”

