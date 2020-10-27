EFF calls for postponement of 2021 local govt elections

The EFF is not alone in this call, with the ANC having indicated that it would also investigate whether this could be done.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday said it was confident it would garner even more support during the next local government elections, the party called for a postponement of the polls.

The organisation has proposed that instead, the 2021 local and provincial government elections and the 2024 national elections should be collapsed into one electoral process.

The EFF central command team (CCT) meeting explored several issues and among them is its preparation for the local government elections next year.

However, party leader Julius Malema told reporters that this included exploring whether next year’s polls should be postponed.

“While the CCT adopted a policy perspective that says that the local government elections and general elections must be synchronised, we also adopted a framework towards the 2021 local government elections, which will be finalised when we hold the EFF’s strategy workshop. Our determination and focus is on the EFF for government, because in 2021 the EFF will win a significant number of votes.”

The EFF is not alone in this call, with the African National Congress having indicated that it would also investigate whether this could be done.

This year, the Constitutional Court ruled that independent candidates could contest the national polls, giving Parliament 24 months to amend the Electoral Act to bring this into force.

