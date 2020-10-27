DA: SCA ruling on Tshwane municipality a victory for democracy

The court ruled against the Gauteng government's appeal application of an earlier decision that set aside its actions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has described Tuesday's judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal enforcing the reinstatement of the dissolved Tshwane municipal council as a victory for democracy.

This was after the dissolution of the council and appointment of an administrator.

The DA, which first took the matter to court, said that it was ready to hit the ground running in the embattled metro which had failed to hold council meetings and deliver services to its residents in a standoff that dated back to last year.

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen told reporters that the Supreme Court's decision would ensure that the provincial government did not hijack local governance by invoking some sections of the Constitution which empowered it to take over when there was dysfunction.

"Most of all, this judgment exposes that the ANC and in particular the villain in the piece, MEC Maile, was engaged in a power grab and abused his position and the Constitution to try and effect this backdoor power grab."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) said that it was still studying the judgment.

ANC and Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) councillors were blamed by the courts for collapsing the council after staging several walkouts during meetings as the two parties contested the legitimacy of the DA-led administration.

The provincial government and Gauteng premier still have another appeal on the same matter, with judgment pending in the Constitutional Court.

