ANC MP Bongani Bongo confirms Wednesday court appearance on multiple charges

JOHANNESBURG - Several people including, former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo, are expected to appear in court over charges of theft, fraud and corruption.

African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Bongo told Eyewitness News that he would be in court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday amid claims that a warrant for arrest had been issued in his name.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), while refusing to divulge any of the names of those due to appear, has confirmed that several suspects are due to appear in court in Mbombela.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said that this would be in connection with a range of charges including fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

Bongo, who is facing corruption charges in the Western Cape, has in the past been linked to kickback allegations relating to a R37 million land deal in Mpumalanga.

It is believed that the conveyancers in the deal paid R1.5 million to a company belonging to Bongo’s wife to build them a home and R300,000 towards the purchase of a new BMW X5 for Bongo during the time that he served in the Mpumalanga provincial government.

